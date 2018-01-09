Zachary Levi has described upcoming superhero film 'Shazam!' as '''Superman' meets 'Big'''.

The 37-year-old actor - who is best known for his role in the comedy series 'Chuck' - is set to join the DC Extended Universe as the lead character, who is also known by the film's title, and said he is ''out of his mind excited!''

Levi also compared the new superhero flick to Tom Hanks' 1988 comedy 'Big' - which sees 12-year-old Josh Baskin turn into a 30-year-old man after his wish comes true, but after adult life begins to overwhelm him, he longs to return back to a child.

Speaking to Collider, Levi said: ''I can't tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited. I get to do my version of 'Big', basically. It's like Superman meets 'Big', and that's just so fun. I get to be a superhero that's excited about being a superhero, and I think that's refreshing. It's not glum, and like 'oh, I have to save the world again'. So I think it's all gravy.''

The hero was created by C.C. Beck and writer Bill Parker back in 1939 and first appeared in Whiz Comics #2 a year later.

'Shazam!' follows Billy Batson, a boy who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magic word ''Shazam!''.

The name is an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

The film will also star Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton and Mark Strong is reportedly on board to play the villain.

Levi also revealed he would love to see Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman make a cameo in the upcoming movie.

He said: ''Wonder Woman, because she's awesome. I think getting a cameo from anybody would be super cool, but I just think Gal Gadot is so effervescent.

''She has such a charm. And she seems like a really cool broad. Like, she was in the Israeli army.

''She's a mom. And I'm like, 'You seem like you're grounded and cool, and you're Wonder Woman, and you rock.'

''And I think it would be really funny to have the 14-year-old Billy Batson inside of Shazam that's really awkward around this beautiful Amazonian.

''I just think that would be really awesome.''