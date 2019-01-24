The 'Shazam!' movie will occupy the space ''between 'Superman' and 'Big''', according to actor Zachary Levi.
Zachary Levi thinks the 'Shazam!' movie will occupy the space ''between 'Superman' and 'Big'''.
The 38-year-old actor - who is set to star as the superhero character in the David F. Sandberg-directed movie - feels he brings something different to the role, admitting he doesn't have the same kind of physique as the likes of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.
He confessed: ''There was definitely a part of me that felt like, 'Oh, maybe I'm never really going to have my shot at something like this because you need to be, I don't know, one of the Chrises.'
''I don't know, either starting super-ripped or super-moody or super-sexy, whatever that is. I always felt like I was more of an every-guy.
''I felt like I was following in a Tom Hanks kind of trajectory. But then when I realised that we genuinely were making something between 'Superman' and 'Big', I was like, 'Damn, this is a dream job.'
''I couldn't have prayed or thought about this more. So, there, that's how I became me ... in this.''
Zachary is a self-confessed comic-book fanatic, and he is relishing the chance of starring in the 'Shazam!' movie.
He told Collider: ''As a nerd who loved and lived this world for so long, and still do to some level, that I don't have to restrain myself with the f***ing coolness factor, is so great.
''I have to act so little. I just get to be me on so many levels. It's great. It's really really fun.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...
Marvel's Thunder God, Thor returns in the latest superhero blockbuster, Thor: The Dark World (sequel...
Following the dramatic events of 'Thor' and 'The Avengers' which saw Thor battling not only...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...