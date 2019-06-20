Zachary Levi is looking for love.

The 'Shazam!' actor - who was previously briefly married to Missy Peregrym - would like to find someone to share his life with but advised prospective partners to try and make a connection in person, not by private messaging him on social media.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Everybody tries [to slide in my DMs], but that's a tough place to get into, guys. DMs is sacred! It's sacred.''

Asked how someone should ask him out, he said: ''I don't know. Find me in a bar.''

Though it's been some time since the 38-year-old star finished working on 'Shazam!', he's trying to retain the physique he built up for the film and is feeling ''good'' about himself.

He said: ''I'm certainly trying to keep up the Shazambody. I've been pretty diligent.

''I've been eating well and working out consistently ever since I started this whole journey, and yeah, I feel good.''

And that will stand him in good stead as he's hoping work will start on a sequel very soon.

He said: ''We will get more Shazam!, I think that's the plan. They're writing the sequel - or are in the process of writing the sequel - right now, and hopefully we'll start shooting that not too long from now.

''I think one of the coolest things about the movie 'Shazam!'... it brought people joy. It legitimately brought people joy. If that's all I ever do in this world, I will be so grateful and so stoked.''

Zachary recently admitted he didn't want his lead role in 'Shazam!' to turn him into a sex symbol.

He said: ''No, I'm not ready for it. I don't think about that stuff.

''That's not real life. None of that is real life. All that stuff is just the icing on the cake of the not real life that all of this is. So if people wanna put me in the same conversation as all those guys, rock 'n' roll. I just am gonna keep doing what I think is the right thing in my life.''