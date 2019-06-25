Zachary Levi is in talks to star in 'Spy Guys'.

The 38-year-old actor is reportedly in negotiations to lead New Line's upcoming action comedy, which will be helmed by 'Tag' director Jeff Tomsic from a script by 'Due Date' writer Adam Sztykiel.

According to Collider, Zachary will play a character ''along the lines of Jason Bourne and Ethan Hunt'' who has to rely on the help of his incompetent college friends to help him when he gets stuck on an impossible mission.

The project was originally developed with Andy Samberg in mind for the lead role, however, the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star will now produce alongside his 'Lonely Island' co-stars Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

New Line has reportedly fast-tracked the movie as they want it to come out before the follow-up to this year's DC hit 'Shazam!', in which Zachary played the titular hero.

David F. Sandberg and Peter Safran - the respective director and producer of the latest DC Extended Universe film - previously confirmed they want to continue the story of Levi's Billy Batson after his origin story, which raked in a huge $363.2 million at the international box office.

The pair were recently asked whether they were ready to take on a sequel to 'Shazam!' to which Safran quickly replied: ''Absolutely!''

Sandberg then enthused: ''Let's do it!''

The original superhero movie followed 14-year-old Billy who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting the word - an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury - and he has to use his powers to defeat the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).