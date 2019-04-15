'Shazam!' has dominated the international box office for it's second week in a row generating $35.9 million after pulling in over $53.5 million in its first week.
'Shazam!' has topped the box office for its second weeks in a row.
The DC Extended Universe film dominated the international box office again this week, generating $35.9 million from 79 overseas markets, after pulling in over $53.5 million in its first week.
The movie has now grossed over $95 million domestically and a further $221 million worldwide.
The best showings this weekend were in China, where it earned $4.9 million, and by the United Kingdom which drew in $2.9 million, closely followed by Mexico at $2.7 million and Brazil with $2.6 million.
Four new movies hit theatres with 'Little' performing the best of the group - finishing second in domestic ticket sales as it pulled in $15.5 million during its opening week with a budge of $20 million, while the reboot of 'Hellboy' finished third overall after posting $12 million domestically.
'Shazam!' stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero and follows 14-year-old Billy Batson who can transform into adult superhero named Shazam by shouting his name.
Following the movie's huge box office success, executive producer Dwayne Johnson recently announced he hopes to start shooting his 'Black Adam' movie - which would be based upon the eponymous character, who is a recurring enemy of superhero Shazam in the comic book series - in ''about a year''.
Johnson has been developing the project for the past 10 years but he has now revealed that filming is set to begin in the next 12 months, and he can't wait to get started.
He said: ''Those who know the comic books and the mythology of the comics of 'Shazam!' know that Shazam is connected to Black Adam.
''Black Adam is an anti-hero, or villain, who I cannot wait to play. I've been developing this, and it's been with me and my DNA for over 10 years now. We should start shooting that in about a year. Very excited about that.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...
Marvel's Thunder God, Thor returns in the latest superhero blockbuster, Thor: The Dark World (sequel...
Following the dramatic events of 'Thor' and 'The Avengers' which saw Thor battling not only...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...