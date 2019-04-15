'Shazam!' has topped the box office for its second weeks in a row.

The DC Extended Universe film dominated the international box office again this week, generating $35.9 million from 79 overseas markets, after pulling in over $53.5 million in its first week.

The movie has now grossed over $95 million domestically and a further $221 million worldwide.

The best showings this weekend were in China, where it earned $4.9 million, and by the United Kingdom which drew in $2.9 million, closely followed by Mexico at $2.7 million and Brazil with $2.6 million.

Four new movies hit theatres with 'Little' performing the best of the group - finishing second in domestic ticket sales as it pulled in $15.5 million during its opening week with a budge of $20 million, while the reboot of 'Hellboy' finished third overall after posting $12 million domestically.

'Shazam!' stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero and follows 14-year-old Billy Batson who can transform into adult superhero named Shazam by shouting his name.

Following the movie's huge box office success, executive producer Dwayne Johnson recently announced he hopes to start shooting his 'Black Adam' movie - which would be based upon the eponymous character, who is a recurring enemy of superhero Shazam in the comic book series - in ''about a year''.

Johnson has been developing the project for the past 10 years but he has now revealed that filming is set to begin in the next 12 months, and he can't wait to get started.

He said: ''Those who know the comic books and the mythology of the comics of 'Shazam!' know that Shazam is connected to Black Adam.

''Black Adam is an anti-hero, or villain, who I cannot wait to play. I've been developing this, and it's been with me and my DNA for over 10 years now. We should start shooting that in about a year. Very excited about that.''