The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis is a dad again.
The funnyman and his wife, Quinn Lundberg, welcomed their second child at the beginning of November (16), but kept the baby news under wraps until now.
The couple has reportedly named the newborn Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg.
Zach and his wife also have a three-year-old son, whose name has not been made public.
