Zach Galifianakis has become a father again.

The 'Hangover' actor and his wife Quinn Lundberg - who like to keep their private lives close to their chests - welcomed their second child on November 7 and have named their little boy Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, according to E! News.

Although the tiny tot was born almost two months ago, the 47-year-old star pulled a similar stunt with his three-year-old son, whose name is not yet known, in 2014 as he didn't tell anyone about his then-new arrival straight away.

He later said on television during an interview with Jimmy Fallon: ''We have a boy! I think fatherhood is just the greatest thing, it really really is.''

He then told Conan O'Brien in another interview as he chuckled away: ''I'm strict. He's two and right now I have him on a strict exercise routine. When he gets out of the crib it's 50 push-ups right away. To have a really fit two-year-old and to show that he can kick other two-year-old's butts is really important.''

And Zach and his wife - who got married at the UBC Farm in Vancouver, British Columbia, in August 2012 - are planning to have more children in the future.

Asked how many kids he'd like to have, Zach said: ''I'd like to have 10 kids.''

As well as fatherhood, Zach is having to juggle his acting career as he's just finished shooting 'The Lego Batman Movie', which is set for release in February, and 'Tulip Fever' and is currently filming 'A Wrinkle In Time'.