'Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis' is reportedly set to be turned into a movie.

The popular online talk show - which features the comedian talking to numerous high-profile guests - is being made into a movie for Netflix and production on the film is already underway.

Scott Aukerman, who directed many of the series' segments and also co-created the programme, is set to assume the directorial responsibilities, while Zach will be reprising his role as the awkward host of the show.

Numerous high-profile guests, including the likes of Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, Keanu Reeves and Bradley Cooper, have been lined up to star in the upcoming movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the past, the show - which has appeared sporadically since it premiered in 2008 - has featured a long list of well-known guests, including former US President Barack Obama and pop star Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Zach previously admitted to contemplating walking away from the film industry.

Despite the success he's enjoyed in the business, Zach insisted he values his personal happiness over his career.

The 'Hangover' star said: ''I think about it all the time. My life is more important than my work. The stand-up would be hard to not do, but my interests are more homesteader interests.''

The comedian also admitted to having ''matured'', saying his new outlook has changed his approach to his work.

He shared: ''If you always want to be the fat guy who says things that don't make sense, that's great. But at this point in my life I want to try different storytelling.''