According to a report, 'Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis' is set to be turned into a movie.
'Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis' is reportedly set to be turned into a movie.
The popular online talk show - which features the comedian talking to numerous high-profile guests - is being made into a movie for Netflix and production on the film is already underway.
Scott Aukerman, who directed many of the series' segments and also co-created the programme, is set to assume the directorial responsibilities, while Zach will be reprising his role as the awkward host of the show.
Numerous high-profile guests, including the likes of Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, Keanu Reeves and Bradley Cooper, have been lined up to star in the upcoming movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In the past, the show - which has appeared sporadically since it premiered in 2008 - has featured a long list of well-known guests, including former US President Barack Obama and pop star Justin Bieber.
Meanwhile, Zach previously admitted to contemplating walking away from the film industry.
Despite the success he's enjoyed in the business, Zach insisted he values his personal happiness over his career.
The 'Hangover' star said: ''I think about it all the time. My life is more important than my work. The stand-up would be hard to not do, but my interests are more homesteader interests.''
The comedian also admitted to having ''matured'', saying his new outlook has changed his approach to his work.
He shared: ''If you always want to be the fat guy who says things that don't make sense, that's great. But at this point in my life I want to try different storytelling.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
As ever, Batman is busy protecting his beloved Gotham city and The Joker is up...
David is a night guard for a company that sells armoured vehicles (known as Loomis...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...
20 years ago, Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) played the iconic Birdman - a comic book...