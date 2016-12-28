Zac Posen's New Year's resolution is to start Pilates.

The 36-year-old fashion designer - whose career was propelled forward in 2000 when he designed a gown for supermodel Naomi Campbell - has revealed he plans to embark on a healthier lifestyle in the New Year, and wants the popular form of exercise to become his ''obsession'' in 2017.

Speaking to WWD.com about his plans for the New Year, the 'Project Runway' judge said: ''My New Year's obsession: starting Pilates!''

And the creative mastermind has revealed he is been ''busy'' over Christmas as he has been ''perfecting'' the final few recipes in his upcoming cookbook 'Cooking With Zac' and is working on the texts design layout too.

He explained: ''So in between Christmas and New Year's, I am planning to keep myself busy ... I'm also working on my 'Cooking With Zac' cookbook. I am finishing creating and perfecting the last 10 recipes, tightening up the essays, and finally starting to assemble the visuals, seasonal colour stories and fabric prints for the book.''

Zac - who came up with the showstopping Cinderella-esque garment for Claire Danes at this year's the Met Gala to suit the theme Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology - has taken to social media to reflect on his creation.

And Zac has hinted designing the light-up dress and seeing it come together was one of his proudest moments in his career.

Alongside a video of the gown, which was posted on his Instagram account, and showcases the dress in all its glory, the New-York born star wrote: ''A year in reflection and illumination! #zacposen #clairedanes #proudmoments (sic).''