Zac Posen is shutting down his fashion label, House of Z.

The 39-year-old fashion designer made the ''difficult decision'' to close down his fashion brand this week, with his 60 staff members being informed of the closure of the business on Friday (01.11.19).

Speaking to WWD, he said: ''We had to close up House of Z, Z-Spoke, the whole company. We were in a sale process and we ran out of time. There was a board vote. We had to make the call. My partners and I tried everything possible within our means to find solutions to keep it going. I have been trying to find the right strategic partners at this tough time in retail and in the industry. The clock ran out.''

Zac called the decision ''surprising and immediate'', and comes as the designer has made a name for himself in the fashion world since he emerged in the industry in the early 2000s.

The designer was formerly a judge on 'Project Runway', and is known for re-designing the Delta Airline uniforms of over 64,000 employees last year, as well as working with Princess Eugenie for her second wedding dress, which she donned last month.

But despite his company's closure, Zac will likely still have a career in fashion, as celebrities have flooded to social media to share their love for his designs in the wake of the news.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard posted a picture on Instagram of her wedding dress, which was designed by Zac, and wrote: ''Your artistry is a gift that we are so lucky to receive. You designed the dress for one of the most important days of my life, and I can't wait to see what's ahead for you as you enter this new chapter. Thank you for everything Zac.''

Whilst Coco Rocha also shared an image of herself in one of Zac's designs, writing: ''My earliest memories of New York fashion are centered around my friend @zacposen, his shows, his gowns and his unstoppable creativity. Fashion has changed an incredible amount in the last 15 years, both for the better and the worse. I've always felt a genuine connection to Zac, beyond our mutual flair for the dramatic, we have both been unapologetic disrupters. We changed our own corners of the industry for the better, but in doing so we faced incredibly negative forces because of going against the grain. (sic)''