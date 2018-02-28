Zac Efron has thanked the cast and crew of the upcoming Ted Bundy biopic 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' after revealing filming has finished.

The 30-year-old actor is portraying the notorious American serial killer who confessed to having committed 30 homicides before his execution in 1989, and since production started, the Hollywood hunk has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes images from the set.

Now, Efron has taken to Instagram to reveal that filming has officially ended and thanked the crew for making it ''all possible''.

Along with a picture of himself and filmmaker Joe Berlinger and cinematographer Brandon Trost, Efron wrote: ''That's a wrap. Here's to the #wickedcrew that made it all possible. (sic)''

The actor stars alongside 'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons as Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor in the 1979 Miami trial that convicted Bundy of his crimes.

Other cast members include Lily Collins, who was cast as Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, and Kaya Scodelario as his ex-wife Carole Ann Boone, with whom he had a lasting relationship with up until the trial which saw him sentenced.

John Malkovich stars as Judge Edward Cowart who presided over the 1979 trial, and Angela Sarafyan and Grace Victoria Cox are also in the movie.

The film - directed by 'Paradise Lost: The Child of Murders at Robin Hood Hills' filmmaker Berlinger - will tell the shocking true story of Bundy, who raped and murdered numerous young women during a killing spree in the 1970s that shocked America and the world.

Bundy chose to represent himself at the trial, which was broadcast on national television, and appeared to develop something of a rapport with the judge.

The script has been written by Michael Werwie and is thought to explore the crimes of the killer through the eyes of Bundy's girlfriend.

At the time of reporting, no release date has been announced for the movie.