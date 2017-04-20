Zac Efron says he is thinking about settling down now he is turning 30-years-old.
Zac Efron is thinking about settling down.
The 'Baywatch' star turns 30 in October and is keen to find the right girl to settle down with after seeing some of his pals in ''great relationships''.
He said: ''I didn't think much about settling down until recently. Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships and I've seen expert couples at work. I'm realising that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.''
And it is unlikely Zac will meet his future wife on social media as he admitted he is terrible at staying in touch on Twitter and Instagram.
He told the May issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I try to stay off my phone as much as possible. It's on silent and the vibrate is off all day. People sometimes hate me for it! But I'm just not a pro at DMing and all that. Forget Twitter, forget Instagram. Let's just chill and be real. Enjoy the moment.''
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old actor previously insisted he will never be able to go on a ''dictionary definition'' date with someone.
He shared: ''Dating is something I'll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I've impacted that person's life and they'll soon see it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.''
However, that's not to say Zac hasn't tried the more modern methods of dating, including signing up to dating app Tinder, but claims he was rejected because nobody believed it was actually him.
He added: ''Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought it was fake. That never happened. Aha-ha.''
