Zac Efron shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday (21.01.19) paying tribute to his pal who made a miraculous recovery after he was hit by a passing car.
Zac Efron ''incredibly thankful'' his friend Caleb Davidge is alive after surviving a car accident.
The 31-year-old actor shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday (21.01.19) paying tribute to his pal who made a miraculous recovery after he was hit by a passing car, which was travelling 60 mph, as he was getting into an Uber on the side of Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Los Angeles.
The 'Greatest Showman' star shared of himself sitting on a beach next to his friend - who is the co-founder and president of beverage company, The Chill Group - and wrote: ''14 weeks ago my friend @calebdavidge was hit by a car. It was gnarly.
''I'm incredibly thankful he's alive and so impressed by his positivity throughout this process. You inspire me brother. Cant wait to surf again with you soon. (sic)''
Last week, Caleb posted a video of surveillance footage of the crash and in the caption detailed his horrific catalogue of injuries and while admitting ''every day has been a challenge'' he is using the incident to held his ''mind and spirit'' grow.
He wrote: ''I broke all of my ribs on both sides, my right ribs shattered and punctured my lungs, which both collapsed and were bleeding out. My right arm was poking out of my sweatshirt. My left femur went thru my knee joint and fractured my tibia, and tore my left MCL. An ice cream scoop sized chunk came out of my left leg. My right knee has a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. I lacerated my liver and my spleen, and broke four bones in my spine.
''It's been 14 weeks today since I was hit at 60 mph while getting into my Uber, and not a minute has passed where I haven't thought about how fortunate I am, every day has been a challenge for me physically but my mind and spirit have grown in ways I never imagined. Man ... all the s**t I took for granted! Looking back at all the little things I was stressing about just makes me laugh now. (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...