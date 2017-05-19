Zac Efron's personal trainer Patrick Murphy has revealed the star went on 20 mile bike rides to shape up for 'Baywatch'.
Zac Efron went on 20 mile bike rides to shape up for 'Baywatch'.
The 29-year-old actor had to shape up for his role as a lifeguard in the hotly-anticipated movie and was incredibly dedicated to the cause, according to his trainer Patrick Murphy.
Zac said: ''Patrick's training was confusing at first...I just thought I was showing up to lift weights and get a deeper six pack, which is hard enough already.
''But rather than the typical bodybuilding type of movements I had become accustomed to, Patrick pushed me to my 'functional' limits with a very multifaceted style: strength, explosiveness, fast paced, calculated, diverse and gut-wrenching workouts. It was fun ... you never know what he's going to throw at you the next day.''
As well as one-hour gym sessions, Zac also underwent professional lifeguard training.
Patrick told E! News: ''There are no shortcuts. Zac got so super lean that he only looked bigger, but he only got a little bit bigger. You can see deep lines and muscles popping because he's so lean. He's Bruce Lee-lean ...
''[They did] 20 alternating jump lunges in one place, 20 jump squats, 60 mountain climbers, power pushups, followed by a run up five flights of stairs, then one-leg squat hops using a TRX rope ...
''You never know what comes next. Create change to continue to create results. They would laugh looking back at the first week of training - eight weeks later, it was a whole other ballgame.''
Zac had to slip into high heels for a scene in 'Baywatch' and joked he had ''mad respect'' for women after donning those shoes.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote at the time: ''Mad respect to all the ladies who can handle heels. 1 of my hardest stunts EVER on #Baywatch (sic)''
