Zac Efron is proud he can ''blow spit bubbles''.

The 'Baywatch' actor thinks he has a ''pretty unique talent'' that he is only too happy to show off when he goes to parties.

He said: ''I can blow spit bubbles with my tongue. That's a pretty unique talent. My mom taught me. It's weird, but it's a cool trick if you're at a party.''

The 29-year-old actor likes staying in hotels because he can ''steal'' things, and is particularly fond of the complementary footwear he finds in his suites.

He said: ''What have I not stolen from a hotel?

''The slippers are always fun to wear at the airport the next day. I was in Dubai recently and packed my shoes by accident, so what else was I going to wear? I wore those slippers all the way through customs, all the way back to the US, and started doing press in them.''

Zac has won a number of awards in his career, and while he gives most of them to his parents, he keeps the MTV Movie Awards in his own house because he thinks they look ''cool'' and joked they are honours for particularly ''important'' feats.

He said: ''The awards are in a very safe place. I give them to my parents My mom has some, my dad has some.

''I keep the surfboards in the house, because they kinda look cool. The surfboards are always the best because they're for things like Best Kiss or Shirtless Singing. The really important things.''

The 'High School Musical' star has a number of nicknames, and they have stuck with him just because his friends find it funny that their monikers annoy him.

He told Empire magazine: ''People call me Zee. Zac is technically my nickname I guess, because Zachary is my name.

''People call me Shaggy and then I got a new one, Grem. I don't know how I picked that up. I'm pretty sure it means Gremlin.

''All my close friends started calling me it about a year ago and it's one of those nicknames that once they know it bugs you, it really does stick.''