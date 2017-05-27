Zac Efron says kissing Dwayne Johnson was ''one off the bucket list'' for him.

The 29-year-old actor got to kiss his 'Baywatch' co-star on the set of the hit movie and joked it was something he had always dreamed of doing.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he quipped: ''He tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. It was crazy ... It was like, 'He's good at that too?' He's just the best at everything ... It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me for sure.''

It comes after Dwayne revealed Zac has ''soft lips''.

When asked what Zac's lips feel like, Dwayne first joked ''Millions and millions of young ladies, and ladies in general, want to know ... His lips were like if you have a bottle and you shatter it on the ground - that shattered glass,'' before then adding that they were incredibly ''soft lips''.

However, Zac admitted that kissing co-star Alexandra Daddario was a much more pleasant experience.

Asked which of his co-stars was a better kisser, Zac added: ''She [Alexandra] was a better kisser for sure. But it was funnier to look up and see Dwayne's face.''

Meanwhile, the Hollywood hunk previously revealed he has ''mad respect'' for women after he slipped into high heels for a scene in the action comedy movie.

Taking to Twitter at the time when a trailer containing the scene was released, he wrote: ''Mad respect to all the ladies who can handle heels. 1 of my hardest stunts EVER on #Baywatch (sic)''