Zac Efron has joked that Madonna ''tapped'' him.

The 29-year-old actor found himself sitting next to the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight in Madison Square Garden back in November, and has joked she ''tapped'' him - which is often used to mean ''had sex with'' - after he was shown footage of the 58-year-old singer literally tapping his arm during the fight.

After being shown the footage during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday (24.05.17), Zac teased: ''She is captivating in that way. I can't confirm or deny that. Madonna was lovely, she is amazing. She's rad. She tapped me, she tapped this.''

The joke came after the 'Baywatch' actor recalled the surreal moment he found out he would be sitting next to the blonde beauty for the entirety of the fight, which featured reigning Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

He said: ''The seats are named as you get to the centre of the ring, and I was ring side so I was really very close to this fight. I'm keep getting closer and closer and I wasn't seeing my name, and then I see several famous people names until I see 'Madonna', 'Zac Efron', and I was like 'What?' I was like, 'I'm next to Madonna for this entire fight.'''

Which then prompted host Jimmy Kimmel to jokingly ask if Madonna had ''switched the signs'' on the seats in order to try and ''have sex with'' the 'High School Musical' alum.

Jimmy said: ''Is it possible that she was trying to have sex with you? Is it possible that Madonna maybe switched the sign so that maybe you would be seated next together, because Madonna is an irresistible person. When she sets her sights on someone, there's no escaping.''

Meanwhile, the Hollywood hunk recently claimed he's keen to settle down with the right girl now that he's rapidly approaching 30.

He said: ''I didn't think much about settling down until recently. Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships and I've seen expert couples at work. I'm realising that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.''