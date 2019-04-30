Zac Efron plays notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' and said he wanted to make the film ''for the victims''.
Zac Efron wanted to make 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' ''for the victims'' of Ted Bundy.
The 31-year-old actor plays the notorious American serial killer - who committed numerous serious sexual assaults and murders on young women in the 1970s - in the new Netflix thriller and, in an interview with the film's director Joe Berlinger, he has insisted that the film does not glamorise the murderer and instead ''makes a point'' of showing Bundy's ''deception and betrayal''.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Joe said: ''By the end of the movie Bundy is alone, he's had to admit to the one person he cares about the truth. We see him as needy and pathetic, about to be executed.''
Zac continues: ''Not glamorous or standing for a cause. He's dead.''
Joe then replied: ''And really the point of the movie is to portray deception and betrayal.''
Zac adds: ''And karma ... I wanted to make this film for the victims.''
Joe, 47, also helmed the streaming service's four-part documentary series 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes ' which was released on Netflix in January - on the 30th anniversary of the murderer's execution - and explored how Bundy used his good looks, charm and education to evade capture for years.
'The Greatest Showman' star Zac said: ''Ted Bundy himself said that murderers don't come crawling out of the dark.''
Joe continued: ''Yeah, murderers don't come out of the dark with long teeth and blood dripping off their chins, you know? They're your brother, your son, your lover, people you've worked with, people you've admired. What's so fascinating about Bundy is that he defied all expectations and stereotypes of what a serial killer is.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...