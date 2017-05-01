Zac Efron looks to Steve McQueen and Michael Jackson for fashion inspiration.
Zac Efron's ''number one style icon'' is Steve McQueen.
The 'Baywatch' star also thought the late king of pop, Michael Jackson was ''crazily stylish''.
He said: ''Steve McQueen, he's my number one (style icon), he's just classic and cool and never tries too hard.
''But on the other hand, I also love Michael Jackson. He was so crazily stylish, have you seen his clothes on stage? Unbelievable.''
The 29-year-old actor - who is the face of a new Hugo Boss fragrance campaign - likes to rock a bomber jacket on his days off and he lives in black t-shirts.
He told fashionbeans.com: ''On my days off, I'm usually working on something anyway, how sad is that? So it's pretty much what I always wear - jeans, a bomber, a T-shirt,'' he smiled. I haven't worn a tracksuit for, like, two-and-a-half years, but this year I'm going to take a break and chill out in one for sure.
''It might sound boring, but I really do live in black T-shirts. My life can be quite hectic, but with black T-shirts, I can run in them, but they're classy enough to go somewhere cool or to go to a meeting in. I own dozens.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
'We Are Your Friends' director and writer Max Joseph opens up about throwing free LA...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...