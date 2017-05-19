Zac Efron has ''fallen in love'' with Australia.

The 29-year-old actor has admitted he's grown fond of ''the people and the culture'' of the country, and even thinks it would be a great location to film the possible sequel to his upcoming action comedy movie 'Baywatch'.

Speaking about the sequel to the movie - which is based on the popular television show of the same name - Zac said: ''I've fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach. And I do feel like this is kind of my bay, so I really love the idea of maybe shooting the second one here.''

And the 'High School Musical' star says he frequently visits the Oceanic country, and has made some ''great friends'' during his trips.

He added to Australian television show 'The Project', which he appeared on with 'Baywatch' co-star Alexandra Daddario: ''I've come out for most of my premieres, every chance I had the opportunity to. [I've] made great friends over the years here. I kind of sneak over here on my own time as well.''

Meanwhile, the Hollywood hunk recently revealed he gets his dating tips from his younger brother Dylan - whom he lives with in Los Angeles - because he's ''more grounded'' than the '17 Again' star.

He said: ''If I'm dating someone, one of the few people I need to weigh in on the situation is my brother. We live together, and we're different in a lot of ways, but he's really grounded. He lived a more normal life than I did growing up, so he's a great barometer for me. He'll be like, 'Are you sure you're happy? Is this what you really want?' Having my little brother around is a really great thing.''

And Zac - who has previously enjoyed relationships with his 'High School Musical' co-star Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010, and with model Sami Miro from 2014 to 2016 - previously said he's keen to settle down with the right girl now that he's rapidly approaching 30.

He said: ''I didn't think much about settling down until recently. Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships and I've seen expert couples at work. I'm realising that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.''