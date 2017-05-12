Zac Efron asks his brother for relationship advice.

The 29-year-old actor might be a Hollywood hunk, but he has admitted he doesn't always have it easy with the ladies and often asks his younger brother Dylan - whom he lives with - for advice because he's more ''grounded'' than the 'Baywatch' star.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, Zac said: ''If I'm dating someone, one of the few people I need to weigh in on the situation is my brother. We live together, and we're different in a lot of ways, but he's really grounded. He lived a more normal life than I did growing up, so he's a great barometer for me. He'll be like, 'Are you sure you're happy? Is this what you really want?' Having my little brother around is a really great thing.''

Meanwhile Zac - who has previously enjoyed relationships with his 'High School Musical' co-star Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010, and with model Sami Miro from 2014 to 2016 - recently said he's keen to settle down with the right girl now that he's rapidly approaching 30.

He said: ''I didn't think much about settling down until recently. Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships and I've seen expert couples at work. I'm realising that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.''

But it is unlikely the 'That Awkward Moment' actor will meet his future wife on social media as he admitted he is terrible at staying in touch on Twitter and Instagram.

He added: ''I try to stay off my phone as much as possible. It's on silent and the vibrate is off all day. People sometimes hate me for it! But I'm just not a pro at DMing and all that. Forget Twitter, forget Instagram. Let's just chill and be real. Enjoy the moment.''