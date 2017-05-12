Zac Efron has admitted he asks his younger brother Dylan for dating tips because he's more ''grounded'' than the 'Baywatch' star.
Zac Efron asks his brother for relationship advice.
The 29-year-old actor might be a Hollywood hunk, but he has admitted he doesn't always have it easy with the ladies and often asks his younger brother Dylan - whom he lives with - for advice because he's more ''grounded'' than the 'Baywatch' star.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, Zac said: ''If I'm dating someone, one of the few people I need to weigh in on the situation is my brother. We live together, and we're different in a lot of ways, but he's really grounded. He lived a more normal life than I did growing up, so he's a great barometer for me. He'll be like, 'Are you sure you're happy? Is this what you really want?' Having my little brother around is a really great thing.''
Meanwhile Zac - who has previously enjoyed relationships with his 'High School Musical' co-star Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010, and with model Sami Miro from 2014 to 2016 - recently said he's keen to settle down with the right girl now that he's rapidly approaching 30.
He said: ''I didn't think much about settling down until recently. Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships and I've seen expert couples at work. I'm realising that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.''
But it is unlikely the 'That Awkward Moment' actor will meet his future wife on social media as he admitted he is terrible at staying in touch on Twitter and Instagram.
He added: ''I try to stay off my phone as much as possible. It's on silent and the vibrate is off all day. People sometimes hate me for it! But I'm just not a pro at DMing and all that. Forget Twitter, forget Instagram. Let's just chill and be real. Enjoy the moment.''
Italian Dj Robert Miles has died from an unknown illness.
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
'We Are Your Friends' director and writer Max Joseph opens up about throwing free LA...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...