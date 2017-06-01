Zac Efron finds discussion about his muscular body ''embarrassing'' and says he was inspired to work out by his 'Baywatch' co-star The Rock.
Zac Efron finds discussion about his body ''embarrassing''.
The 29-year-old actor was motivated to get into incredible shape for his role in the new 'Baywatch' movie by his co-star The Rock but admitted that he hates talking about his abs.
Speaking on ITV chat show 'Lorraine', he said: ''It's weird. It's embarrassing to talk about. It's a lot of training. I was with The Rock, so it's motivation. We never worked out together though.''
And Zac was extremely embarrassed when his co-star Priyanka Chopra said: ''He has muscles where muscles don't exist!''
Meanwhile, Zac recently joked that kissing Dwayne Johnson was ''one off the bucket list'' for him.
The 29-year-old actor got to kiss his 'Baywatch' co-star on the set of the hit movie and quipped it was something he had always dreamed of doing.
He said: ''He tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. It was crazy. It was like, 'He's good at that too?' He's just the best at everything ... It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me for sure.''
It comes after Dwayne revealed Zac has ''soft lips''.
When asked what Zac's lips feel like, Dwayne first joked ''Millions and millions of young ladies, and ladies in general, want to know ... His lips were like if you have a bottle and you shatter it on the ground - that shattered glass,'' before then adding that they were incredibly ''soft lips''.
However, Zac admitted that kissing co-star Alexandra Daddario was a much more pleasant experience.
Asked which of his co-stars was a better kisser, Zac added: ''She [Alexandra] was a better kisser for sure. But it was funnier to look up and see Dwayne's face.''
