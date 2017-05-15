DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON says Zac Efron has ''soft lips''.

The 45-year-old actor - who is in a relationship with Lauren Hashian - locked lips with his hunky co-star during an underwater scene for the upcoming action comedy movie 'Baywatch', and has now answered the question he's been asked by ''millions of young ladies'' surrounding what it's like to kiss the star.

When asked what Zac's lips feel like, Dwayne first joked: ''Millions and millions of young ladies, and ladies in general, want to know ... His lips were like if you have a bottle and you shatter it on the ground - that shattered glass.''

The 'Central Intelligence' star then clarified that Zac does in fact have ''soft lips.''

However, 29-year-old Zac doesn't share the same fond memories of their on-screen kiss, as he says kissing co-star Alexandra Daddario was a much more pleasant experience.

Asked which of his co-stars was a better kisser, Zac told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She (Alexandra) was a better kisser for sure. But it was funnier to look up and see Dwayne's face.''

Meanwhile, fellow 'Baywatch' star Kelly Rohrbach admitted the cast - which also includes Priyanka Chopra - ''cheated'' when getting into shape for their roles, as they all had personal trainers to help them reach their goals.

She said: ''I cheated. We all cheated because we had trainers. We had trainers while we were filming and trainers before we were filming, which was great, because you don't have to think - you just do as you're told.

''I did a lot of running. I ran the beach in LA four or five times a week - sprint sets and stuff. I like to box so I did a lot of that with my trainer. Then I did weights. I would start working out so early in the morning I'd be half asleep.

''By the time I got back into my car, I didn't remember what we just did. You sort of want to black it out, working that hard.''