Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson will never play a ''borderline psychopath''.

The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor has made a career out of starring in a number of action and comedy movies including 'Baywatch', 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and his new film 'Rampage', but he admitted he loves the role he is cast in.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''No one's going to see me play a borderline psychopath suffering from depression.

''I have friends I admire, Oscar winners, who approach our craft with the idea of, 'Sometimes it comes out a little darker, and nobody will see it, but it's for me'.

''Great. But I have other things I can do for me. I'm gonna take care of you, the audience. You pay your hard-earned money - I don't need to bring my dark s**t to you.

''Maybe a little - but if it's in there, we're gonna overcome it, and we're gonna overcome it together.''

Johnson also admitted he doesn't like a ''sad ending'' and said he doesn't want that in his movies.

He said: ''I don't like a sad ending. Life brings that s**t - I don't want it in my movies.

''When the credits roll, I want to feel great.''

Recently, Johnson was given a Razzie Award for his role in the reboot of 'Baywatch' and ''humbly and graciously'' accepted it.

The Golden Raspberry Awards - also known as the Razzies - celebrate the worst movies that Hollywood has to offer and Johnson's 'Baywatch' reboot was dubbed so bad that a brand new category had to be made to honour the movie.

In a video posted to Instagram, Johnson accepted the award and he said that they tried to make 'Baywatch' with the ''best intentions''.

The film also starred Hollywood hunk Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach as well as including cameos from original 'Baywatch' stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.