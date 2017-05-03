Zac Efron praised DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON's ''sexy eyebrows'' in a birthday tribute to his friend.

The 29-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and his 'Baywatch' co-star on Instagram on Tuesday (02.05.17) in honour of his pal turning 45, and accompanied it with a humorous post celebrating the former wrestler's finest qualities.

He wrote: ''Happy Birthday @therock. Thanks for bringing us, the people, your hard work, honor and justice, every single day... and for your sexy eyebrows.(sic)''

And Vin Diesel - who plays Dominic Toretto opposite Dwayne as Luke Hobbs in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise - also used Instagram to send a birthday message to his co-star.

He wrote: ''To look back at what we have accomplished. Shoulder to shoulder, against impossible odds. Proud... Happy Birthday Hobbs...''

Though it was his birthday, it was still business as usual for the 'San Andreas' actor, who stuck to his usual regime of the gym and filming.

However, he was unexpectedly waylaid by his young daughter Jasmine, 16 months, on his way out of the door.

Dwayne - who also has Simone, 15, from his previous relationship with Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine with his partner Lauren Hashian - shared a picture of himself cradling the dark-haired tot and wrote: ''Was puttin' on my shoes to get ready to hit the gym before I go to work. This lil' mama surprised me by runnin' into my arms and yelling ''Daaaahdeeeeee'' which in my mind clearly means, ''Happy birthday daddy! You're the coolest daddy on the planet and the sexiest man alive, now go crush your workout and keep stayin' woke''. #BirthdayLuv #DaddyDaughterBond #SheHasMorningHair #IHaveNoHair #HowWeRoll (sic)''

The actor also thanked his fans for their kind messages on his special day.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you guys so much for the mornin' birthday wishes. Another year.. Im a lucky SOB. Now get out there and have a productive day (sic)''