Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson ''humbly and graciously'' accepted his Razzie Award.

The Golden Raspberry Awards - also known as the Razzies - celebrate the worst movies that Hollywood has to offer and Johnson's 'Baywatch' reboot was dubbed so bad that a brand new category had to be made to honour the movie.

In a video posted to Instagram, Johnson accepted the award and he said that they tried to make 'Baywatch' with the ''best intentions''.

He said: ''It's Oscar Sunday, I'm super pumped and very proud of my buddies who are nominated. I'm pulling for you guys to bring home the gold.

''I'm also excited because I was just informed that I too am bringing home the gold tonight, no not an Oscar, but maybe one day, but a Razzie.

''Razzies are the annual awards given out to Hollywood's worse movies and I have officially won one for 'Baywatch'

''But here's the cool thing. The movie was so bad, they actually had to create a new category, I'm not kidding, that category, the new category is 'A Movie So Rotten You Eventually Fell in Love With It'. I'm not kidding.

''Which means the s**t sandwich you have been eaten is so bad that you eventually started to like it.

''Look we made 'Baywatch' with the best intentions and it didn't work out like that, but I humbly and graciously accept my Razzie and I thank you critics and thank you fans.

''And look, at the end of the day, A Movie So Rotten You Eventually Fell in Love With It' that's just the way love goes.

''Go 'Baywatch'. Thank you for my Razzie, give it to me.''

The film also starred Hollywood hunk Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach as well as including cameos from original 'Baywatch' stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.