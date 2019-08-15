Yvonne Strahovski thinks it is ''shameful'' that she's losing her Australian accent.

The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress admitted these days she finds it ''harder'' to adopt her native dialect because she's become so accustomed to playing American roles.

Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she said: ''I feel so un-Australian saying that it's harder to do the Australian accent now than it is to do the American one.

''I've spent 12 years here and most of my roles, in fact all of them except the three, have been in an American accent of some kind.

''When I go back home it's very awkward to get the note from the director that, 'oh, you have to do that again because you sounded a little bit American'. It's shameful!''

The 37-year-old star - who has a 10-month-old son with husband Tim Loden - recently praised her spouse for being supportive enough of her work that he's been willing to take a step back from his own career to look after their child.

She said: ''He's the most amazing dad. We've had to become a strong team and I'm so grateful to have him and that I didn't have to hire someone I didn't know to look after my baby. And he feels grateful to have the time. It's not that common to have your partner be able to stay at home. It's been really special.''

And Yvonne enjoyed the contrast of playing the villainous Serena Joy and looking after her son during filming breaks when shooting season three.

She said: ''I run to set and tune into Serena--a miserable, bitter character--then I run back to the trailer to breastfeed as happy as can be staring down at my son.''

The former '24' actress is also concerned about raising a child in Los Angeles because carrying a gun is ''rampant''.

She said: ''I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified just like every other parent is of [my child] growing up in a country where gun culture is rampant and we have mass shootings every day. Thinking about school, where children are being affected, it's a very scary position for a parent to be in.''