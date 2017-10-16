The late YVES SAINT LAURENT has been hailed a ''wonderful archivist''.

The French fashion designer - who set up his eponymous label in 1961 - tragically passed way almost 10 years ago in 2008 and a museum named Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech, which will include over 200 pieces of his work from his career, is set to open this week in memory of the star.

And the secretary general of the Foundation Yves Saint Laurent, Quito Fierro, believes the creative mastermind's work was always meant to be put on display because Yves was great at ''preserving'' all of his ''designs, sketches and samples'' throughout his career.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper about the upcoming site, which will open on Thursday (19.10.17) in Rue Yves Saint Lauren in Marrakech, Quito said: ''Saint Laurent was a wonderful archivist, preserving all designs and sketches and samples.''

The late businessman first visited Marrakech in 1966, and it is believed his time in the Moroccan city ''immediately influenced'' his creations because of the ''local craftsmanship'', the warm colours, as well as the ''traditional Moroccan fashion''.

Speaking about Yves' inspiration, Quito said: ''He was immediately influenced by the local fashion, the local craftsmanship, colours and the traditional Moroccan fashion.

''Every collection he did was designed and sketched in his house while he was staying here.''

The museum, as well as the garden surrounding the venue, is not solely based on Morocco but is a medley of both ''Moroccan and European spirit''.

Speaking about the latest project devoted to the fashion icon, Quito said: ''The garden is a mix of Moroccan and European spirit. So really, the museum is an exploration of Morocco and Marrakech in his work.''