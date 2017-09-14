The late Pierre Bergé co-founded YVES SAINT LAURENT to try and ''save'' his partner and business associate Yves Saint Laurent.

The 86-year-old creative mastermind - who tragically passed away on September 8 - has admitted he never wanted to become a businessman, but the only reason he entered into a partnership with the late mogul and launch the prestigious fashion house was to ''help him'' after Yves was hospitalised following a nervous breakdown.

Speaking about the start of his career in one of his final interviews with AnOther magazine, the mogul said: ''I was young and probably stupid.

''When he said we have to open a couture house together, I said yes. Ten minutes later, when I was alone in the courtyard of the hospital, I said, 'My God, what can I do?' But I did it.

''I didn't want to be a businessman. I refused to be a businessman - but I became a businessman for Yves. To help him. To save him. To give him back his place.''

And Pierre has hinted he is proud of the fashion house because he thinks the garments empowered its female customers.

He said: ''Saint Laurent gave power to women. When a woman was insecure, Saint Laurent garments gave them security. It's true.''

Pierre sold Yves Saint Lauren shares, which included the label's ready-to-wear and cosmetics businesses to the Gucci Group, almost 20 years ago, and he has even let go of the variety or art work him and his lover had acquired over the years.

And the entrepreneur has hinted he let the possessions go because he doesn't want to keep hold of things that remind him of his partner, who passed away in 2008.

He explained: ''It is also because I don't want to continue to possess that collection alone, without Yves. I don't want to do that.''