You Me At Six want to ''leave a mark on 2017''.

The British rock band decided to release their new album 'Night People' - which came out on January 6 - at the beginning of the year so that it has a bigger impact.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, guitarist Max Helyer said: ''We pushed our album forward because we've been off, it has been nearly three years since we released our last record, and we saw the opportunity was there that we can push it forward and we were like, 'It is all finished, why wouldn't we?'

The band's last record, 2014's 'Cavalier Youth', reached number one in the UK charts and 'Night People' - their fourth studio LP - was in the running for number one this week, but missed out to Little Mix's 'Glory Days' and Pete Tong's 'Classic House', reaching number three.

Max - who is joined by Matt Barnes, Josh Franceschi, Chris Miller and Dan Flint in the group - previously said working with James Bay's producer on the record ''captured a different side'' of the band.

Getting to work with Jacquire King, who produced the 'Hold Back River' singer's debut LP 'Chaos and the Calm', was a dream come true and enabled them to see a different side to their music.

And they hope to emulate the success of the hat-wearing solo star and American rockers Kings Of Leon, who also worked with Jacquire.

Max said: ''We want to come in hot and leave a mark in 2017. We worked with Jacquire King, who has worked with James Bay and Kings of Leon. It's a real eclectic taste and one of the reasons we wanted to work with him was that he is a Grammy Award-winning producer and he captured a different side of our band that has never been captured on a record by us before.

''We want to match the success of the people who have recorded at Blackbird Studios, where we made the album, Kings of Leon's 'Sex on Fire' was made there and all we are thinking about his how we can achieve the same heights.''