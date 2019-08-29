You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi wants to make music inspired by Drake.

The 'What's It Like' rocker's frontman is excited by the direction the band's material is heading in as every member brings their own influences, but he would like to take it even further by channelling the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker.

Speaking at Leeds Festival, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I think You Me At Six works because all five of us are there putting our own stamp on [it].

''If it was up to me, we'd be putting out f***ing Drake and Frank Ocean records but that's just not going to happen.''

Bandmate Chris Miller admitted he would fully support the idea, and joked a collection of tunes in that style is already on the way.

The guitarist quipped: ''I'd back that to be honest! [An EP?] It's already in the works, mate!''

The group - completed by Max Helyer, Matt Barnes and Dan Flint - flaunted their creative skills on 2018 album 'VI', and they have reached a point in their careers where they just want to make music that interests them.

Reflecting on the power of music, Josh explained: ''I don't care if it's a f***ing four piece choir from Senegal, it doesn't really matter. If it sticks with you, it sticks with you.

''And that's what we try and do with our music, we don't have any restrictions basically. From our side, we're not really making music for anybody, we're making it for ourselves - and the fact people like it and have supported it has been a blessing for us.

''We're not doing it for anybody other than ourselves, and I guess when you accept that freedom, it's very liberating.''

Chris added that it can only be a positive for fans too, as the band's output becomes ''more exciting'' and unpredictable when the rule book gets torn up.

He said: ''It's more exciting because you don't know what's gonna happen. Before when we just sit in there the four of us playing our instruments and jamming, it's now like, 'Oh I've got five or six ideas', play them all and someone might jump in. You don't know where's it going to go.''