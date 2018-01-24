You Me At Six and 64 other bands have been added to the Download Festival line-up.

The 'Finders Keepers' hitmakers - fronted by Josh Franceschi - return for the first time since 2012, and will join the likes of Black Stone Cherry, Shinedown, Hatebreed, Cradle Of Filth and Bury Tomorrow at the heavy metal extravaganza held at Donington Park, Leicestershire between June 8 and June 10.

Legendary Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will be making his first Download appearance as a solo artist after recently revealing plans to release a solo record in 2018.

Kerrang! Radio Fresh Blood returns to host The Avalanche Stage with seminal bands such as The Bronx, Less Than Jake and Cancer Bats among many more.

Alex Baker, presenter of Fresh Blood on Kerrang! Radio said: ''I am absolutely stoked to be hosting The Avalanche Stage again this year at Download. Last year the talent on display on the stage, from brand new bands through to legends of the scene that started out life on Fresh Blood, was off the chart....and yet again this year it's going to THE place to be...Puppy, Milk Teeth, Employed To Serve and CANCER BATS (to name but a few!). I mean COME ON! BE FAIR ON THE OTHER STAGES!!''

It comes after Marilyn Manson was announced as one of the acts set to amaze crowds at the annual event.

Bullet For My Valentine, Asking Alexandria, Parkway Drive, and Babymetal were also previously confirmed.

Along with Black Veil Brides, The Hives, Rise Against, Mayday Parade, and Neck Deep.

This year sees Avenged Sevenfold, GUNS N' ROSES, and Ozzy Osbourne headline.

Tickets are on sale now.