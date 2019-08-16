You Me At Six have released new single 'What's It Like'.

After frontman Josh Franceschi promised new music was arriving this week, the band have treated fans to their first single since last year's LP 'VI'.

The new song, which is sonically much in the vein of peers Bring Me The Horizon's electronic-leaning LP 'Amo', sees the band ''poke fun'' at people who feel the need to be ''perfect'' all the time.

Josh explained: '''What's It Like' is us flexing our creative muscles.

''Lyrically, it's looking at our society in parts in 2019.

''I feel as though we are living in a time where we've lost our way a little bit.

''There are great innovators and pioneers which we can rely on, but there is also a feeling of the blind leading the blind, and a lack of humility present. ''Within the title and the chorus I sort of poke fun at those who are libertines or self serving - 'what's it like being perfect all the time?'. Life's not a competition, but people have a tendency to play it out that way.''

The new tune comes ahead of their upcoming performance at Reading and Leeds next weekend.

Meanwhile, Josh previously said he hoped 'VI' would be ''career-defining'', after they admitted to feeling ''underwhelmed'' by 2017's 'Night People'.

The 29-year-old singer said the band felt they needed to swiftly make another record because they didn't connect to their fifth album, despite it reaching number three in the Official UK Chart.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We felt underwhelmed by our own record so we wanted to make another one quickly, and a good one.

''Being a number three album doesn't mean it's any good.

''[Sir] Cliff Richard had how many numbers ones at Christmas, they were all crap so that doesn't mean it's any good.''

Josh compared the band's transition from 'Night People' to 'VI' like the Arctic Monkeys' journey from 2009 LP 'Humbug' to 2013's 'AM', arguably their best record to date.

He explained: ''I still stand behind 'Night People' because it's something we've done.

''You know how Arctic Monkeys had 'Humbug' as a stepping stone before 'AM', that's how I feel it was like for us.

''It's a record we had to make and the only record we could have made at that moment in time.

Ultimately, it's what shaped us to make this one, it served a purpose.''