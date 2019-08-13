You Me At Six are releasing new music this week.

The Josh Franceschi-fronted pop rock group took to Twitter to tease fans that they are set to unleash new material ahead of their upcoming performance at Reading and Leeds.

Alongside a video of band member Max Helyer in the studio opening a drinks can, they wrote on Twitter: ''NEW MUSIC THIS WEEK.''

And Josh teased: ''It's true we do. It's gonna do things to you. I apologise for nothing x (sic)''

The new release will be the follow-up to last year's LP 'VI', which Josh previously said he hoped would be ''career-defining'', after they admitted to feeling ''underwhelmed'' by 2017's 'Night People'.

The 29-year-old singer admitted the band felt they needed to swiftly make another record because they didn't connect to their fifth album, despite it reaching number three in the Official UK Chart.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We felt underwhelmed by our own record so we wanted to make another one quickly, and a good one.

''Being a number three album doesn't mean it's any good.

''[Sir] Cliff Richard had how many numbers ones at Christmas, they were all crap so that doesn't mean it's any good.''

Josh compared the band's transition from 'Night People' to 'VI' like the Arctic Monkeys' journey from 2009 LP 'Humbug' to 2013's 'AM', arguably their best record to date.

He explained: ''I still stand behind 'Night People' because it's something we've done.

''You know how Arctic Monkeys had 'Humbug' as a stepping stone before 'AM', that's how I feel it was like for us.

''It's a record we had to make and the only record we could have made at that moment in time.

Ultimately, it's what shaped us to make this one, it served a purpose.''

The '3AM' rockers worked with Biffy Clyro producer Dan Austin - who practically became a sixth member of the band - on their sixth record, aptly titled 'VI', and wanted it to be ''the one'' that leaves a lasting impression.

Josh said: ''We've never had that record. We've always made stepping stones, we've had milestones and we've grown.

''We haven't had that record where we are like that is the You Me At Six record.

''I definitely feel like we believe internally this is the one.

''It's kind of ironic that it is the sixth record and it's called 'VI'.

''Sometimes as cringe as it sounds, sometimes things are meant to happen a certain way.

''I feel like us being called You Me At Six, hopefully our career-defining moment is on our sixth record.''

You Me At Six play the Main Stage at Reading on (23.08.19) and Leeds on Saturday (24.08.19).