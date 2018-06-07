You Me At Six have launched their comeback with two new songs from their forthcoming album 'VI'.

The 'Underdog' hitmakers released '3AM' and 'Fast Forward' - the record's opener - from their follow-up to last year's 'Night People' on Wednesday night (06.06.18), and singer Josh Franceschi says it is their most authentic record yet.

He declared: ''You have to make music for yourself because without authenticity people are going to smell the bulls**t. ''None of us are going to into this with any fear, because we've made something we can stand behind.''

The songs were recorded at VADA Studios in Alcester on the Warwickshire / Worcestershire border - where the likes of Ronan Keating, Laura Mvula, Bullet For My Valentine and The Enemy have frequented - with Dan Austin (Biffy Clyro, Massive Attack, Pixies), and it's the first time the band have co-produced one of their albums.

With their rock roots still in check, the band experiment with pop and electro dance on the song 'IOU', whilst there are heavier offerings in the form of 'Predictable' and 'Fast Forward'.

The Surrey rockers - completed by Max Helyer, Dan Flint, Chris Miller and Matt Barnes - will no doubt perform the new tracks when they headline Download Festival's Zippo Encore stage tomorrow night (08.06.18).

2017's 'Night People' reached number three in the Official UK Chart and the band's 2014 LP 'Cavalier Youth' scored them their only number one, so the band have a lot to live up to on their sixth studio effort.

'VI' is released on October 8, the band's first release on AWAL's new Underdog Records imprint.

The tracklisting for 'VI' is as follows

1. 'Fast Forward'

2. 'Straight To My Head'

3. 'Back Again'

4. 'Miracle In The Mourning'

5. '3AM'

6. 'I O U'

7. 'Pray For Me'

8. 'Predictable'

9. 'Danger'

10. 'Losing You'