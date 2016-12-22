John Lennon's widow has joined the ensemble voice cast, which includes the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston and returning Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances MCDormand, Jeff Goldblum and Bob Balaban for the stop-motion animation, which is being filmed in England.

The Grand Budapest Hotel director made the announcement in a video released on Wednesday (21Dec16), which also featured a cameo from Edward Norton, who will voice Rex, "an important dog in the story."

He also announced a fundraising contest to help raise money for The Film Foundation, a film preservation and restoration founded by Martin Scorsese. Those who donate will be in with a chance of visiting the set and having a voice part in the movie.