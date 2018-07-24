Yoko Ono has announced new album 'Warzone'.

The 85-year-old experimental artist has re-imagined 13 songs from her repertoire between 1970 and 2009.

Speaking about her first album since 2013's 'Take Me to the Land of Hell' with the Plastic Ono Band, which will be released through her son Sean ono Lennon's own label outfit Chimera Music, she said: ''I like to create things in a new way.

''Every day things change.''

The record includes a rendition of her late Beatles legend husband John Lennon's 1971 hit 'Imagine', for which she was awarded a songwriting credit by the National Music Publishers Association last year.

The classic was the best-selling single of Lennon's solo career and his widow was one of the main inspirations and influences behind it.

The song was awarded the National Music Publishers Association Centennial Song Award at a ceremony in New York last June, where it was revealed that Yoko would be added to the list of contributors.

NMPA's CEO David Israelite said on stage at the time: ''While things may have been different in 1971, today I am glad to say things have changed. So tonight, it is my distinct honour to correct the record some 48 years later, and recognise Yoko Ono as a co-writer of the NMPA Centennial Song 'Imagine' and to present Yoko Ono with this well-deserved credit.''

A video message from 1981 from the 'Woman' hitmaker - who was shot dead by Mark David Chapman in the archway of the Dakota, his residence in New York City on December 8, 1980 - was aired at the bash, in which he said Yoko was deserving of a co-writing credit because of the ''influence and inspiration'' she provided for the lyrical content.

'Warzone' is released via Chimera Music on October 19.

The tracklisting for 'Warzone' is as follows:

1. 'Warzone'

2. .Hell In Paradise'

3. 'Now Or Never'

4. 'Where Do We Go From Here'

5. 'Woman Power'

6. 'It's Gonna Rain'

7. 'Why'

8. 'Children Power'

9. 'I Love All of Me'

10. 'Teddy Bear'

11. 'I'm Alive'

12. 'I Love You Earth'

13. 'Imagine'