Yes have cancelled the rest of their 'Yestival Tour' following the sudden death of guitarist Steve Howe's son.

The progressive rock group - comprised of Steve, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood - have asked for fans to respect their privacy at the ''difficult time'' as they take time out following the tragic news that 42-year-old Virgil passed away, with his cause of death currently unknown.

The Hall of Fame inductees have pulled their shows in Moorhead, Cedar Rapids, London, Rochester, Boston and Huntington and have offered refunds to ticket holders.

A post on the 'Roundabout' hitmaker's Facebook page read: ''Due to the tragic, unexpected death of guitarist Steve Howe's beloved younger son, Virgil, YES regrettably announces that the remaining dates of their Yestival Tour have been cancelled.

Ticket refunds for the affected tour dates (in Moorhead, Cedar Rapids, London, Rochester, Boston and Huntington) will be available at point of purchase.

YES -- Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood -- want to thank all their fans for their support and understanding at this time.

Steve Howe and family ask for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time. (sic)''

Virgil was also a respected musician, a drummer in the band Little Barrie, famed for penning the Netflix theme song for the show 'Better Call Saul'.

The news broke just as the band were due to start a tour in Cambridge in the UK on Tuesday (12.09.17), in support of their album 'Death Express' which was released in July.

Virgil had teamed up with his famous father on several occasions providing the drums, vocals and keys on Steve's 1993 record 'The Grand Scheme of Things'.

The late sticksman leaves behind his model wife Jen Dawson - whom he married in 2007 - his parents Steve and Janet and his siblings Dylan, Georgia and Stephanie.