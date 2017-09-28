Yes have unveiled a new live album and tour to mark their 50th anniversary.

The legendary progressive rock band - who were inducted into the Roll and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year - are to release 'Topographic Drama - Live Across America' on November 24 on Rhino records.

The 'Starship Trooper' rockers - comprised of Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Billy Sherwood (bass) and Jon Davison (vocals) - have combined the songs from their 1980 album 'Drama' and side one and four from 1973's double-LP 'Tales From Topographic Oceans', as well as, fan favourites recorded from their 2016 US tour.

The five-piece have also announced a 10-date tour for March 2018 to celebrate the milestone.

Guitarist Steve said: ''We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best loved work.

''We want to play things we enjoy. Maybe songs we haven't done in a while.''

The new collection features live performances from 12 dates recorded on the same tour in February 2017, by the current Yes line-up and additional drummer for this tour Jay Schellen.

When Yes were inducted into the Hall of Fame in April, former frontman Jon reunited with his bandmates for the first since May 2008, when their 40th anniversary 'Close to the Edge and Back Tour' was abruptly cancelled after he suffered an asthma attack and was later diagnosed with acute respiratory failure.

Yes' 2018 50th anniversary tour dates are as follows:

March 13, Bristol Colston Hall, U.K.

March 14, Sheffield City Hall, U.K.

March 16, Glasgow SEC Armadillo, U.K.

March 17, Manchester Bridgewater Hall, U.K.

March 18, Gateshead Sage, U.K.

March 20, Birmingham Symphony Hall, U.K.

March 21, Brighton Centre, U.K.

March 23, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, U.K.

March 24, London Palladium, U.K.

March 25, London Palladium, U.K.