Yes are set to be rejoined by former front man Trevor Horn for their upcoming 50th anniversary tour dates in London.

The 'Roundabout' rockers are on the road to mark five decades as a group - which currently features Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison - and they'll be joined by the returning musician for their London Palladium shows.

Grammy Award winner Trevor - who is known for his 1978 hit single 'Video Killed the Radio Star' with The Buggles - fronted the band and played bass from 1980 to 1981 and then worked with Yes as a producer from 1983 to 1987, and again from 2010 to 2011.

The London dates on March 24 and 25 include the Yes Fans Convention, which will see the 'Drama' line-up performing together as Horn returns to the fold.

The convention will host the launch party for the 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' remixed LP, which features new vocals from the producer.

Meanwhile, it will also include two Yes tribute bands, displays and exhibitions related to the band and a number of other attractions.

Horn will also join the group on stage for the final night of the European tour in Paris, France at the Olympia.

Although founding member Tony Kaye will not be able to perform on these dates, he is expected to join them in the US in June and July.

The band has confirmed that these concerts are the last chance to see them ''perform sides 1 & 4 (and an excerpt from Side 3) of iconic 1973 album 'Tales from Topographic Oceans''', which was the first of their albums to top the UK charts.

#YES50 MARCH 2018 TOUR (UK & Europe) REMAINING TOUR DATES

Fri 23rd Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sat 24th London Palladium

Sun 25th London Palladium

Tue 27th Tilburg 013

Wed 28th Antwerp De Roma

Fri 30th Paris Olympia