Yasmin Le Bon's ''grandma style'' will be very ''rock 'n' roll''.

The 53-year-old model and her husband, Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, became proud grandparents after their 26-year-old daughter Saffron gave birth her son Taro just a few weeks ago.

Yasmin has been helping out as much as possible whilst Saffron and her boyfriend Benjamin get used to being parents and although the brunette beauty is determined to be a chic grandparent she is prepared to switch up her style so she can be hands-on without her clothes restricting her.

In an interview with Stella magazine, she said: ''I'll be doing grandma style my way. I think at my age, everything I wear has to have a little bit of rock 'n' roll about it, otherwise it looks too serious.

''Now that I'm bending over changing nappies again I might modify my short skirts slightly for a while, but I'm certainly not listening to anyone who is judging, or is saying, 'Oh she's wearing a lot more short skirts than she should be at her age.' I'm determined to be more inappropriate than ever. What is all this 'growing old gracefully' rubbish? It doesn't sound very 'us', does it?''

Saffron and her family live in a cottage at the end of her parents' garden and Yasmin admits it has been great to have baby Taro ''on tap''.

Yasmin's daughter Talullah, 23, still lives at home too and it is only her and 59-year-old Simon's oldest daughter, model Amber, 28, who has moved out, but she absolutely loves having her children at home.

She said: ''Taro came a bit early so they were still living with us while I was getting the cottage ready. It's been wonderful, we've had our grandson on tap and I'm so proud to see my girls as mothers and aunties. We had a massive party when he was born, of course. It was more like a wedding in the back garden. If they'd have got the ring we could have done it all in one go. They have so many lovely friends, unlike me at that age. I had about three mates and they all lived abroad. I've deliberately made them completely dependent on us. As much as everyone wants their independence, and I'm sure one day I will have to cut the umbilical cords. We do love all being together. Amber has moved out, but she's only about 10 minutes away. As long as the fridge is full and the baby is here, they'll be back all the time.