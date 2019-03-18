Yasmin Le Bon wants to wear ''more miniskirts'' in her 50s than ever before.

The 54-year-old model and her husband, Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon may have become proud grandparents last year when their 26-year-old daughter Saffron gave birth to her son Taro, but the blonde beauty doesn't want to look like ''someone's grandma''.

Instead, Yasmin - who made her catwalk return in September at Calvin Klein's iconic spring 2019 show - is determined to be a ''rock chick'' grandmother ''forever'' and ''never grow up''.

She told Stella magazine: ''It sounds stupid, but I didn't want to look like someone's grandma on the runway. But actually, I am someone's grandma, and I am on the runway, so there you go. I did it and it was great fun.

''There are always a lot of people around at home and, I have to say [most of the time], I do look like trash. So I've started dressing up at home.

''The older you get, the more you need to hold on to your rock'n'roll. I like [to shop for] labels that design for people like me - characters who just never want to grow up. I would be a rock chick forever.

''I wear more miniskirts now than I did in my 20s and 30s. I'm sure people say things behind my back, but what I don't hear or see doesn't hurt me.''

The British-Iranian beauty explained that she doesn't pay too much attention to social media because she is in a ''happy'' place and doesn't want to compare herself to others.

She added: ''I don't go on social media really. You have to be so careful not to spend your time comparing and despairing. It's so easy to do, no matter how good a place you're in. I just think if I don't see all those people then I feel like I'm in a happy, positive place, and consequently I feel quite differently about myself.''

Yasmin - who also had her two daughters Amber, 28 and Talullah, 23 - has ''no problem'' with recycling an outfit and re-wearing it to an event because trends always ''come back around''.

She admitted: ''I really am embracing the more flamboyant side of my nature.l As the trends come up, I can think, 'Oh, boiler suits, I've got some of those.' I have no problem with wearing everything again. I embrace that. When you've been around as long as I have, it comes around more than once, I can tell you.''