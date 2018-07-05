Yasmin Le Bon is a huge fan of ''pre-loved'' clothes.

The 53-year-old model - who has put together a collection of pieces from her wardrobe for the website Vestiaire Collective, which buys and sells old designer clothes - has opened up about rummaging through jumble sales as a teenager, long before the days of being kitted out in the latest brands.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, she said: ''You could buy a bin liner full of clothes for a pound. I meet all sorts of weird and wonderful people there.

''I've always bought pre-owned, pre-loved clothes. I enjoy the fact that clothes are given another life, because I can't bear the thought of wasting anything.''

The English born model - who has worked with big name brands such as Versace, Chanel and Christian Dior - is giving away a range of Azzedine Alaia, Giorgio Armani and Emilio Pucci ensembles, the latter of which she explains was purchased during a shopping trip with fellow fashion icon Linda Evangelista in the 80s .

She shared: ''We just kind of found the old Pucci store on a side-street off Madison [Avenue]. There was no signage outside, you had to ring a bell and if the owner fancied answering the door, you got in. Luckily, the old lady took a shine to us, and pulled out amazing '70s stock that just hadn't sold. We couldn't believe our luck.''

Despite parting ways with some of her favourite designer pieces, Yasmin admits that some of her dresses are better off with a new owner.

Speaking in particular about one of her Chanel gowns, Yasmin revealed that she ''would really, really love to see that piece worn by a gorgeous somebody who will have a great time in it''.