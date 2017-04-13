Yara Shahidi forced herself not to be ''make-up dependent'' at a young age.

The 17-year-old actress felt she had to ''confront'' her feelings towards beauty and her aesthetic early in life, because her career in front of the camera meant she has to adorn a ''full face'' of cosmetic products when filming, and she didn't want to rely on make-up to feel complete or confident.

The 'Black-ish' star - who portrays Zoey Johnson in the American sitcom - told PEOPLE: ''Growing up on the small screen, I had to confront how I felt about beauty at a younger age because I was putting on a full face of make-up to get into character. I had to learn not to feel make-up dependent, as though I wasn't finished without it, so it could stay a fun experience of experimenting and self-expression.''

And the brunette beauty has made a point of taking care of her skin since she became a teenager and follows a strict daily skincare routine, which sees her remove all of her make-up and deep cleansing her pores every night before she goes to sleep.

She explained: ''As I've entered my teenage years, skincare is so important, so I feel confident in who I am.

''I can't just wash my face and go to bed now. It's about making sure my pores are clean, getting all of the make-up out and making sure that my skin is hydrated.''

But when the Minnesota-born star wants a quick fix for when she is on the go, she will use Clean & Clear's make-up wipes and bubble cleanser.

She said: ''I adore the Clean & Clear make-up wipes because amidst all the travelling I do, I don't always have time to [fully] wash my face. I've also been playing around with the brand's bubble cleanser because it's gentle on my skin and gets everything out of my pores.

''After, I love putting on rose hip oil [as face moisturiser], which is so great for hydration.''