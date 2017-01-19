Yara Shahidi was worried about exposing ''all sorts of stuff'' in her sheer gown at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.

The 16-year-old actress made two outfit changes during the star studded event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday (18.01.17), but the 'Black-ish' star has revealed she was worried about flashing too much flesh in the Virgil Abloh's see-through checkered gown at such a young age and had to find an extra layer to wear underneath her dress to conceal her body parts.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her wardrobe choices, the brunette beauty said: ''I had to figure that out because I was like, 'I'm sixteen, I can't be showing all sorts of stuff.'''

Yara swiftly changed into a transparent sleeved blouse with a patterned midi pencil skirt from Bibhu Mohapatra's Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection to present the Favourite Premium Series Actress award to 51-year-old actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

And the starlet has admitted her style is ''ever changing'' and depends on what mood she is in as to what items she will adorn.

She said: ''It's ever-changing, really.

''It really depends on my mood and what kind of music I'm listening to, what kind of attitude I've got.''

However, Yara has hinted she loves denim and has revealed her ''daily uniform'' is a smart casual ensemble.

She said: ''My daily uniform is a Canadian tux, denim jeans, denim jacket, denim shirt.''

And the Minnesota-born star has praised 'Black-ish' television producer Kenya Barris, 42, for his ''most brilliant'' collection of denim garments.

She said: ''We actually try to out denim each other on the set because the creator of the show (Kenya Barris) has the most brilliant denim collection I have ever seen!

''He rolls out every single day with something new and I'm like, 'When did you buy this?! You're literally on set every single moment of your day!' It's now a competition.''