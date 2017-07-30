Derbyshire's Y Not Festival has been officially cancelled due to ''adverse weather conditions.''

The music extravaganza - which was due to be headlined by Clean Bandit and The Vaccines - was supposed to continue today (30.07.17) but ''the risk was too severe'' after torrential rainfall swamped the site and organisers feared for the public's safety.

The Vaccines cancelled their set after Clean Bandit scaled back their performance to a short DJ set, and in a new statement posted on the festival's website said: ''The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead. We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.''

They've also urged people to ''calmly'' pack up their tents and leave.

The statement continued: ''We advise people to pack their tents and belongings and leave the site calmly over the course of the day. The event team, security, and stewards are here to help and assist.''

However, they promised to provide ''welfare and food'' to those who cannot leave until Monday (31.07.17).

It went on: ''For those of you who are unable to leave site today, Y NOT will provide support in the form of campsites, welfare and food stalls which will be open and staffed throughout. If you are planning on staying, please do not pack up your tent and equipment.''

The organisers also said they would be providing all guests with further information about fefunds in the coming days.

Clean Bandit acknowledged the issues on Twitter but said they still had an amazing time.

They wrote: ''Wow! So much rain today that we couldn't set up our equipment and had to do a dj set/live PA, but you guys were amazing!!!''