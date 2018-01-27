X Ambassadors want to perform their 'Revival' duet 'Bad Husband' on stage with Eminem.

The 'Renegades' hitmakers have featured on two of the rap legend's songs, 'Wicked Ways' from 2013's 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' and on the track from his comeback record - released last year - but frontman Sam Harris would love the chance to sing his hook on the song at one of the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker's future gigs.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz in regards to duetting with Eminem, he said: ''Who knows everything is possible.

''I don't know if has performed it yet, I don't know when he's planning a tour yet.

''I would be thrilled to join him on stage for a duet.

''It's a song that we worked on a couple of years ago.

''I was working with [producer] Alex Da Kidd and I didn't know what had happened to the track, until a couple of months ago.''

He added: ''I still haven't met him. Considering it's our second feature, it's weird.

''It's the way things go nowadays, everyone is so busy and in different parts of the world at all times.

''It's really hard to find time to psychically get into a studio together, unless you live in Los Angeles, which is why I moved there.''

'Bad Husband' could prove an emotional song for the 'Stan' hitmaker to do live, as it's his apology to his ex-wife Kim Scott for their tumultuous relationship.

X Ambassadors - who recently teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Machine Gun Kelly on the single 'Home', the soundtrack to Will Smith-starring Netflix movie 'Bright - are completed by keyboardist Casey Harris and drummer Adam Levin.

The rockers play Brixton Electric in London on March 19, and are slated to release their third studio album - the follow-up to 2015's 'VHS' - this spring.