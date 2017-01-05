MC Solomon Childs, real name Ryan Dale, was shot twice during the incident on Staten Island on 10 December (16) and admitted to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment.

One bullet hit him in the neck and shattered his jaw, prompting surgeons to wire his jaw shut, while he was also struck in the back.

Childs, who is also the god brother of fellow Wu-Tang Clan star Cappadonna, has undergone two surgeries since the shooting, and though still struggling with severe pain, he is thankful to be alive.

"It's tragic it had to happen to me like this," he told The Advance. "I never had this pain in my life. It hurts and it's frustrating... (but) the Lord must have had angels by the thousands around me."

Police officials have charged 22-year-old Joendy Gomez over the shooting, slapping him with counts of attempted murder and assault after he reportedly opened fire on Childs after a dispute in a sneaker store.

"I didn't know them, and I don't think they knew me," the rapper explained. "This wasn't gang-related. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."