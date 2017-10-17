Wretch 32 would love to work with Cheryl Tweedy to help re-launch her solo career.

The British grime star previously teamed up with the former Girls Aloud singer on her track 'Screw You' on 2012 album 'A Million Lights' and he recently caught up with Cheryl at the 'Game 4 Grenfell' charity soccer match - which raised money for the victims of the Grenfell apartment block fire in London - and he admits he would be very keen to work with her again when she's ready to return to music.

Cheryl, 34, is currently enjoying some time off from work to look after her seven-month-old son Bear, her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne, 24.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Wretch, 32, said: ''I saw her at the fundraiser for Grenfell Tower, we had a good little catch-up and it would be nice to do some work together. I have some ideas as well, I will reach out to her and see how she feels about them.''

The 'Don't Go' hitmaker suggested he wouldn't necessarily want to appear as a guest star on any potential collaboration, insisting that he'd be happy to just sit down and write with Cheryl.

He added: ''If there's one thing I know it is music, man, and I'm definitely up for it. Even if it's not a feature but just writing, or working on some fresh ideas for new Cheryl music, I am up for that.''

Last month, Cheryl sparked speculation she might be picking up the microphone again in the near future after quizzing her fans about which songs they liked from her albums, including her last studio record, 2014's 'Only Human', which weren't released as singles.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Yoo hoo can you tweet me the songs from my albums that you think should've been singles please (sic)''

Wretch - who released his fourth album 'FR32' last Friday (13.10.17) - also had kind words for fellow British rapper Stormzy, who he described as ''the Wretch of today''.

He said: ''It's just new blood, when the new kids come through its igniting the fire that was already lit. He is like the Wretch of today, and it spirals around it's just one of those things.''