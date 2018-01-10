Woody Harrelson has admitted he wasn't a huge fan of 'Star Wars' but enjoyed joining the spin-off movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
Woody Harrelson wasn't ''fanatical'' about 'Star Wars' before accepting a role in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie.
The 56-year-old actor plays mysterious character Beckett in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and when he first began filming he was shocked by the levels of secrecy on set as he wasn't familiar with the obsessed fandom that surrounds the franchise.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Harrelson said: ''I wasn't fanatical but I did like 'Star Wars'. And I thought it was cool to get to be a part of it. But I've never seen a more secretive group on my life. Literally, you can't say anything. Instead of a script you get an encrypted e-reader. And off the set you cover yourself with a cloak because they don't want your outfit to be seen in case a drone flies over.''
The movie - which has been helmed by Oscar winner Ron Howard - will focus on a younger version of the titular character Han Solo, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford.
Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and they will also encounter Harrelson's alter ego, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming an intergalactic criminal.
Harrelson can currently be seen starring alongside Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell in Martin Mcdonagh's new movie 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.
The film has received universal critical acclaim and both McDormand and Rockwell won a Golden Globe for their performance in the black comedy.
But Harrelson said he never puts any thought into accolades when making a film he just wants to do the best job he can.
He said: ''I don't even put one moment of thought into that. All you can really hope for is that you make a great movie. The odds are stacked against you. So many things have got to converge to make it happen. After that you've got no control.''
